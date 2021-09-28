Advertisement

$80 MILLION VIEW: Go inside Evergreen on Table Rock Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KSDK) — There’s real estate, and then there’s unreal estate.

The Evergreen Crystal Palace nestled high off Table Rock Lake is one of those homes. Built in the 1990s for Robert Plaster, the founder of Empire Gas, the 30,000 square foot home boasts a 20-plus-car garage, 14 bedrooms, a helicopter pad, and a shooting range. And that’s just the beginning of the wow factor.

Michelle Li gives us the tour of the $80 million property.

