Afghan refugees will soon arrive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Refugees from Afghanistan will soon arrive in the Springfield area.

The International Institute of Southwest Missouri found out Springfield will take 100 Afghan refugees.

Rebekah Thomas, a resettlement director, helps refugees in their search for housing, jobs, and basic needs. Up until now, they’ve been primarily working with refugees from Myanmar, the former Soviet Union, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It occasionally receives refugees from Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

This will be the largest group the small office has handled all at once. Thomas says some of those coming to Springfield will have priority two visas, which are those who have helped U.S. organizations in Afghanistan. Others coming here are classified as humanitarian parolees, which means they have permission to be in the U.S. for 2 years, but that temporary status could be extended.

Thomas is looking for property owners willing to work with them. She says each family gets a one-time allowance of just over $1,200 to get them started with rent and other needs. The organization collects cash donations as well as furniture and household supplies to help refugees. Thomas knows it is a big job, but she is ready for the challenge.

“I like to say I have one of the best jobs in the world,” said Thomas. “I get to see the human spirit, just the resilience of people. Most of our clients arrive here with very little, basically just a suitcase, sometimes two suitcases, you know, and what they accomplish in such short periods of time, that I get to work with them, it’s just amazing and remarkable.”

Thomas believes Afghan refugees will start arriving sometime in October.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend a meeting Wednesday night at the Springfield Library Center at 6:30 p.m.

