Advertisement

Afghan refugees will soon arrive in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Refugees from Afghanistan will soon arrive in the Springfield area.

The International Institute of Southwest Missouri found out Springfield will take 100 Afghan refugees.

Rebekah Thomas, a resettlement director, helps refugees in their search for housing, jobs, and basic needs. Up until now, they’ve been primarily working with refugees from Myanmar, the former Soviet Union, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It occasionally receives refugees from Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

This will be the largest group the small office has handled all at once. Thomas says some of those coming to Springfield will have priority two visas, which are those who have helped U.S. organizations in Afghanistan. Others coming here are classified as humanitarian parolees, which means they have permission to be in the U.S. for 2 years, but that temporary status could be extended.

Thomas is looking for property owners willing to work with them. She says each family gets a one-time allowance of just over $1,200 to get them started with rent and other needs. The organization collects cash donations as well as furniture and household supplies to help refugees. Thomas knows it is a big job, but she is ready for the challenge.

“I like to say I have one of the best jobs in the world,” said Thomas. “I get to see the human spirit, just the resilience of people. Most of our clients arrive here with very little, basically just a suitcase, sometimes two suitcases, you know, and what they accomplish in such short periods of time, that I get to work with them, it’s just amazing and remarkable.”

Thomas believes Afghan refugees will start arriving sometime in October.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend a meeting Wednesday night at the Springfield Library Center at 6:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
Angela Coleman is sitting behind bars and is charged with First degree child endangerment.
Lebanon family speaks out after hearing about arrest in Mason Sadler case

Latest News

Afghan refugees will soon arrive in Springfield
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school
Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. celebrates COVID-19 vaccination rate milestone
Joyce D. Leathers, 84, disappeared Monday evening from the 4900 block of Shorewood Drive.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Osage Beach, Mo. police locate woman reported missing