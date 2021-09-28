Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers set to return this week for redistricting

(Source: KARK-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are returning this week to redraw the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts, legislative leaders said Monday.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey issued a proclamation that called the Legislature to reconvene Wednesday morning primarily for congressional redistricting.

The Legislature recessed in April with plans to return to take up redistricting. Several redistricting proposals have been filed, and the measures include some that would divide up Pulaski County, where Little Rock is located.

The proclamation said the Legislature could also take up measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal coronavirus relief funds.

Republicans hold a majority in both chambers of the Legislature and hold all four congressional seats.

The Board of Appropriation will take up redistricting for the state’s House and Senate seats later this fall. The board is comprised of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, all Republicans.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
Angela Coleman is sitting behind bars and is charged with First degree child endangerment.
Lebanon family speaks out after hearing about arrest in Mason Sadler case

Latest News

Kimberlin said like most businesses, staffing shortages have been an issue for hotels.
Hotel occupancy rising again in Springfield
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reacts after Arkansas scores a touchdown against Rice during the...
SEC showdowns loom: Mississippi-Alabama, Arkansas-Georgia
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens I-44 near St. Robert, Mo. after semi crash Tuesday morning
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (68) celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher...
Depth shows up for Cardinals during 16-game win streak