Arkansas lawmakers set to return this week for redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are returning this week to redraw the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts, legislative leaders said Monday.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey issued a proclamation that called the Legislature to reconvene Wednesday morning primarily for congressional redistricting.

The Legislature recessed in April with plans to return to take up redistricting. Several redistricting proposals have been filed, and the measures include some that would divide up Pulaski County, where Little Rock is located.

The proclamation said the Legislature could also take up measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal coronavirus relief funds.

Republicans hold a majority in both chambers of the Legislature and hold all four congressional seats.

The Board of Appropriation will take up redistricting for the state’s House and Senate seats later this fall. The board is comprised of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state, all Republicans.

