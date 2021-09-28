Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County prosecutor filed charges against several workers of the Agape boarding school near Stockton after accusations of abuse.

In all, five faces charges. They include:

-Seth Duncan: 5 counts of third-degree assault

-Scott Dumar: 4 counts of third-degree assault

-Trent Hartman: 2 counts of third-degree assault

-Christopher McElroy: 1 count of third-degree assault

-Everett Graves: 1 count of third-degree assault

Former students accuse workers of the school of assault and other abuse. The Missouri Highway Patrol says it began its investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect at the facility in late February. Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of the Agape Ranch and Boarding School. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also investigated the accusations.

Operators advertise Agape as a national boarding school for at-risk or unmotivated boys. The campus is also home to Agape Baptist Church.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.