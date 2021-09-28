Advertisement

City of Branson, Mo. sends out community surveys

Branson city leaders are asking people who live there how to make the city better. A new...
Branson city leaders are asking people who live there how to make the city better. A new citizens survey is getting underway(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders are asking residents how to make the city better.

A new citizens survey is getting underway. Joel Hornickel, the Director of Planning and Development, says the surveys are essentially the city’s report card.

“These surveys go out to both businesses and citizens for them to answer questions about what do you think of your parks, how are the parks maintained, what do you think of the roads,” Joel Hornickel said.

After the surveys are completed the results will be presented to the Branson Board of Alderman.

”(It’s) to help them with strategic planning so they can see areas where we need to improve and how we can improve in those areas,” Hornickel said.

The results from the last few surveys showed the people of Branson wanted better communication from the city.

”So we actually went out and hired a communications manager in response to that,” said Hornickel.

Residents also wanted to see improvements to city parks.

” There have been additional dollars allocated to those efforts,” Hornickel said.

Hornickel says it usually takes two to three months from the time the surveys are sent out to get the results.

”So we’re hopeful around January, February, first of the year that we’ll get the information back from our surveys,” said Hornickle. ”Not everyone will get a survey, Hornickel says people and businesses will be chosen at random. While we have 11,000 citizens it’s not really practical or realistic to expect to get 11,000 responses, we would hate for all our surveys to only go to one neighborhood or just a couple when we have so many different areas of the community,” said Hornickel.

To read the results from the last community survey CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total

Latest News

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. celebrates COVID-19 vaccination rate milestone
A daily chance for rain exists through the weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain Increasing
Police investigating 2 deaths inside Republic, Mo. home
The monument in Basin Spring Park was vandalized last week on the helmet and nose.
Police charge man for vandalism of Doughboy statue in Eureka Springs, Ark.