City of Branson, Mo. sends out community surveys

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders are asking residents how to make the city better.

A new citizens survey is getting underway. Joel Hornickel, the Director of Planning and Development, says the surveys are essentially the city’s report card.

“These surveys go out to both businesses and citizens for them to answer questions about what do you think of your parks, how are the parks maintained, what do you think of the roads,” Joel Hornickel said.

After the surveys are completed the results will be presented to the Branson Board of Alderman.

”(It’s) to help them with strategic planning so they can see areas where we need to improve and how we can improve in those areas,” Hornickel said.

The results from the last few surveys showed the people of Branson wanted better communication from the city.

”So we actually went out and hired a communications manager in response to that,” said Hornickel.

Residents also wanted to see improvements to city parks.

” There have been additional dollars allocated to those efforts,” Hornickel said.

Hornickel says it usually takes two to three months from the time the surveys are sent out to get the results.

”So we’re hopeful around January, February, first of the year that we’ll get the information back from our surveys,” said Hornickle. ”Not everyone will get a survey, Hornickel says people and businesses will be chosen at random. While we have 11,000 citizens it’s not really practical or realistic to expect to get 11,000 responses, we would hate for all our surveys to only go to one neighborhood or just a couple when we have so many different areas of the community,” said Hornickel.

