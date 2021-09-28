ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Osage Beach, Mo. police searching for woman reported missing

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department is asking for your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Joyce D. Leathers, 84, disappeared Monday evening from the 4900 block of Shorewood Drive.

Leathers suffers from dementia. She takes medications she does not have.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Leathers, please contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010.

