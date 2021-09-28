Endangered SILVER Advisory: Polk County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Kenneth Wayne Shattuck, 61, disappeared from 1322 East 477th Road in Bolivar early Tuesday morning. He left the Easter Seals Community Living Residence on foot. Investigators believe he is heading to Springfield.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a red ball cap, a black and orange Halloween or Freedy Krueger shirt, and jeans or sweatpants. He has a faded tattoo on his right arm. Shattuck suffers from mental illness.

If you see Shattuck, call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 417-777-3911.

