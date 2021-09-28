FBI crime report shows trends for city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI released the yearly Uniform Crime Report nationwide. The report outlined trends for crime in Springfield.

The report highlighted the relationship to the offender in violent crime is by strangers with 945 crimes reported for 2020 and behind that is unknown at 584, and in third an acquaintance at 476.

Most violent crimes happen at your home. And a stranger commits them. The Victim Center of Springfield says those numbers can be misleading due to the number of unreported violence cases.

“The fact that victims often know the offender has a tremendous impact, if you will, on how these types of crimes manifest and the ability of victims to come forward,” said Brandi Bartel, The Victim Center Executive Director. “We typically see the majority of our clients have experienced child abuse, sexual violence, and domestic violence, which is grossly underreported.”

Mos crimes happen at homes followed by highways or roads.

“The majority of the victims that we are helping have been hurt inside of their own home or someone else’s home,” said Bartel. “Roads and highways are often used as a tool of power and control for violence.”

Information highlighted in the new report is the sex and age of the violent crime victims in the Springfield area. According to the data, more men were offenders of violent crime than women by more than three-to-one. Women outnumber men as victims of crimes. The age group that is the highest involved in violent crimes for offenders and victims is the age 20-29 age group.

“Men and women or a person regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation are at risk for being a victim of violence or sexual crime,” said Bartel.

If you need help or want to use the victims center’s 24/7 help services call 417-864-7233 (SAFE) or click here.

