Hotel occupancy rising again in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The hospitality industry took a hit during the pandemic but has since bounced back.

Springfield has nearly 6,200 hotel rooms according to the Convention & Visitors Bureau. More rooms will be added with the completion of a new hotel on South National near Cox South.

Bureau President Tracy Kimberlin said the city is running a 65% occupancy rate which is a good number compared to the 22% last year. Kimberlin said the demand for lodging is because of leisure travel. But business travel is still slow.

”They don’t expect that to return to 2019 levels until about 2024,” said Kimberlin. “We’ve got a couple of years before we’re going to see that back to normal. Even though meetings and conventions are slowly starting to come back they are still not to the point where they were. Individual business travelers are certainly well off of where it was.”

Kimberlin said when it comes to adding new hotels like the one on South National it doesn’t always mean the market has to be performing well. He said if the hotel is in the right location it will do well. The hotel is being built on South National is near Cox South and James River Freeway.

“Do we need more hotel rooms? We have enough hotel rooms right now,” said Kimberlin. “There are certain areas of the city that are underserved that could use more hotel rooms. I would expect that because our business has been quite good. Some of the people who had plans for hotels will now reactivate those plans.”

Kimberlin said the downtown Moxy Hotel owned by Tim O’Reilly isn’t under construction just yet. The plans are back in the works after the pandemic but a stop on things.

Kimberlin said like most businesses, staffing shortages have been an issue for hotels. He said most hotels are lucky if they are 75% staffed. This causes them to drop daily maid services or free breakfast.

”A lot of hotels have made revisions in the services that they offer because of the shortage of help,” said Kimberlin. “Some of those changes are likely to be permanent, others will probably go back to normal once staffing gets up to normal levels.”

