Missouri economic development director resigns

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The director of the the Missouri Department of Economic Development plans to resign next month to take a job with Ameren Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday.

Rob Dixon’s resignation will be effective Oct. 22, Parson said in a news release. Dixon has led the agency since July 2017.

During his tenure, the state announced economic development projects such as the expansion of the General Motors plant in Wentzville, the Nucor steel plant in Sedalia and the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters in Kansas City.

Parson said he was confident the team at the economic development department will ensure a smooth transition to a new director. The governor plans to announce an acting director by the time Dixon leaves in October.

