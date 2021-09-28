Advertisement

Newton County, Ark. deputies arrest 1 in death investigation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Newton County deputies arrested one person for questioning in the death investigation of a man near Compton.

Deputies found William Clark, 71, of Compton, dead inside his home Monday morning.

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force processed the scene. They will work on the investigation. Investigators with the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will conduct an autopsy.

“It is very early in the investigation,” Sheriff Wheeler said. “We hope to have more information to release as interviews are completed and the investigation continues.”

The name of the person detained has not yet been officially released.

