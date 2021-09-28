Advertisement

Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge

By KOVR staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Firefighters responded to a fire inside a highway overpass on Sunday and discovered that someone had removed an access plate from the bridge and was living inside.

It was Sunday morning when calls came in about smoke coming from inside the overpass.

Crews were able to put out the fire. The exact cause has not been released, but no one was hurt in the fire.

More than 24 hours later, the opening remains uncovered, surrounded by debris and a mattress below.

The person who was apparently living inside the overpass even set up camp with an end table.

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade said it was a process for crews just to get inside, requiring air monitoring and vital checks because of the toxic air inside.

Though there was damage to the road, the situation could’ve been a lot worse had flames gotten to the wood frame of the overpass.

“Well, it’s terrifying because my idea is that it’s undermining our road. That’s taking the safety of other people and putting it at jeopardy,” Simone Levesque said.

She said she thinks about the safety of drivers when she looks at this photo of a mattress being pulled out from inside the Highway 160 overpass.

“That’s a problem. Why are they choosing this? That’s my question,” Levesque said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
Angela Coleman is sitting behind bars and is charged with First degree child endangerment.
Lebanon family speaks out after hearing about arrest in Mason Sadler case

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks...
Yellen: Oct. 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt
Kimberlin said like most businesses, staffing shortages have been an issue for hotels.
Hotel occupancy rising again in Springfield
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
A new study said cigarette smoking is linked with an 80% greater risk of hospitalization and a...
Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19