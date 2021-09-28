Advertisement

A perfect proposal: Couple gets engaged at charity fashion show

By Lindsay Knowles and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – Kelsi Dungan and Derek Medjesky met more than a decade ago playing basketball at the Dream Program, one of the many nonprofit organizations funded through the Bacot McCarty Foundation.

Over the years, Dungan and Medjesky, who both have Down syndrome, have become the faces of the program.

WLOX reports the pair recently took part in the annual Renaissance the Runway fashion show in Biloxi.

With a big smile on her face, Dungan walked the runway showing off a floor-length, off-shoulder, white evening gown.

Her smile grew bigger when she saw Medjesky walk out on the runway dressed in a tuxedo and drop to one knee to propose.

After slipping the ring on her finger, Kelsi grabbed the microphone from him and enthusiastically said, “Yes, I will marry you!”

With loud cheers and applause from the audience, the couple shared a kiss.

Sweetest proposal yet! Kelsi says this is the last proposal- that Derek got it right this time! 😁❤️💐 #jollymccarty #Shesaidyes #RenaissancetheRunway

Posted by Dawne Wilson Jakubik on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Their love story is now serving as an example of the full life that people with all sorts of abilities can enjoy.

“Their goal is to show everyone that they deserve a life just like everyone else,” said Dungan’s mom. “People with Down syndrome have hopes and dreams just like us all.”

The couple is looking forward to building their dreams together.

“Trust your heart with what you want, and someone comes around that’s right to you and will help you with anything, and I found mine,” Dungan said.

