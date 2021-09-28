Police charge man for vandalism of Doughboy statue in Eureka Springs, Ark.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs police have arrested a man who vandalized a statue of a Doughboy.

Dustin Doak, 36, of Eureka Springs, faces charges with defacing objects of public respect.

Investigators identified Doak on surveillance footage of the Doughboy statue in Basin Spring Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23. The footage shows Doak, who is seen wearing a robe, hop onto the statue’s base and begin striking it in the helmet and face with a wooden cross. The amount of damage to the statue was estimated at $4,500.

“Eureka Springs, Arkansas was such a great place so we wanted to come down here and boy this downtown is so nice, the whole city. The history of this town is remarkable,” said Dick Valentine, who has been enjoying a trip in Eureka Springs. “Why someone would try to vandalize something that stands for such great American history is beyond me.”

”We take this very seriously, this is a part of our town,” said Michael Boseman with the Eureka Springs Police Department. “This is a tribute of the World War I and World War II veterans that didn’t make it home and paid the ultimate sacrifice.“

There has been vandalism in Basin Park before, according to the Eureka Springs Police Department. Several issues have happened in recent years, particularly with the nativity scene that resides there during month of December. The city added security cameras.

”Oh the camera was crucial, that’s how we actually found out who perpetrated the event,” Boseman explained. “Without that, we likely would’ve never known.”

According to court records, Doak told police he was given orders from Israel, and that the statue was a false idol.

”If they can’t repair that and have it look like the way it did before that would just be a bad thing,” said Valentine.

”I think we can get it repaired, from what I’m told there wasn’t enough damage to get it just irreparable,” said Boseman. “There wasn’t as much damage as we initially thought, so it should be a pretty straightforward process.”

