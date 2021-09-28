Police investigating 2 deaths inside Republic, Mo. home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is investigating two deaths inside a home.

Officers responded Tuesday morning at a home for a well-being check on Normandy Street. Officers inside found a woman and a man dead. Police have not identified the victims.

Republic Police Lieutenant Jamie Burks says there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

