Police investigating 2 deaths inside Republic, Mo. home
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is investigating two deaths inside a home.
Officers responded Tuesday morning at a home for a well-being check on Normandy Street. Officers inside found a woman and a man dead. Police have not identified the victims.
Republic Police Lieutenant Jamie Burks says there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.
