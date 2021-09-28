Private contractor hits line causing Tuesday morning power outage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities says a private contractor hit a power line causing a morning outage.

CU reported the outage around the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park west of Springfield. The outage impacted around 260 customers. CU crews restored the power after an hour.

The private contractor did not suffer any serious injuries.

