Private contractor hits line causing Tuesday morning power outage in Springfield

Courtesy: City Utilities
Courtesy: City Utilities(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities says a private contractor hit a power line causing a morning outage.

CU reported the outage around the Rutledge Wilson Farm Park west of Springfield. The outage impacted around 260 customers. CU crews restored the power after an hour.

The private contractor did not suffer any serious injuries.

