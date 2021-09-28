Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield Christian school teacher and her husband pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Zachary Wilson and Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson entered a guilty plea in federal court in Washington, DC to parading or picketing in the Capitol Building. A judge will sentence them in December.

An anonymous tipster informed the FBI Zachary Wilson posted on his Facebook account saying he had entered the Capitol. The tipster submitted a screenshot of the post, which had tagged Kelsey Wilson.

In the screenshot of the Facebook post, Zachary Wilson appears to comment on a post asking if he went inside with “first ones in !! !! First thing we found was Pelosi’s office.” FBI officials checked for the post in January, but say it had been taken down and Wilson’s account had been deactivated at an unknown date.

Per court records, the FBI interviewed Zachary Wilson on Jan. 20. The FBI says Wilson recorded an 18-second video of Pelosi’s office. During an interview, Wilson stated he entered Capitol because he wanted his “voice to be heard,” but added he did not destroy property.

Two days later, the FBI received information that Kelsey Wilson and a second individual had accompanied Zachary Wilson on the trip to Washington D.C. The second individual says they waited on the grounds but did not enter, according to investigators. That individual had shown pictures of Zachary and Kelsey Wilson to the FBI.

On Jan. 23, the FBI received a DVD from Capitol Police showing Zachary and Kelsey Wilson walking down a hallway. Authorities say Kelsey was wearing clothing in the surveillance video that matched with the photos, while she had “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” flag wrapped around her. She was also wearing a face covering and a black, gold, and white beanie, per court records.

The FBI reviewed an additional surveillance video in February, which showed both Zachary and Kelsey Wilson walking around the rotunda of the capitol. Zachary Wilson was arrested on Feb. 19 in connection to the Capitol breach.

According to court records, Kelsey Wilson does not have a record or criminal history, or mental health treatment. She also told investigators that she is employed by Dayspring Christian School in Springfield.

