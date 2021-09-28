Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. celebrates COVID-19 vaccination rate milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders say more than half of Greene County residents ages 12 and over are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news comes as case counts and hospitalizations decline.

“I am so grateful to the more than 126,000 people who are doing their part to help put an end to this deadly pandemic,” said Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Katie Towns. “We need to keep the momentum going to prevent another deadly surge like what we experienced this summer with the Delta variant.”

While reaching 50% is a huge milestone, Greene County falls behind the rest of the state and nation in vaccinations. In Missouri, 50% of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated and roughly 64% are fully vaccinated in the United States.

Continuing to increase vaccination rates is particularly important for children under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. More than 86,000 children in Missouri younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19 and tragically, 10 have died. So far in September, children ages 0 to 11 account for nearly 13.4% of all cases in Greene County, which is the highest we’ve seen in that age group to date.

“Reaching 50% will help make vaccine the expectation instead of the exception which will help drive rates even higher,” said Towns. “It’s vitally important that vaccinated individuals talk about their experiences with those who are still hesitant to normalize the process and help people feel confident in their decision.”

Health officials offer free COVID-19 vaccines throughout the community daily. Both walk-ins and appointments are available. Visit vaccine417.com for an opportunity near you or call 417-874-1211. Private appointments are also available by calling this number.

