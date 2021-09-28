Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total

Latest News

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. celebrates COVID-19 vaccination rate milestone
A daily chance for rain exists through the weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain Increasing
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency