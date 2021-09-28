TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck closes westbound lanes of I-44 near St. Robert, Mo.

NEAR ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers on I-44 near St. Robert will want to allow extra time for their morning commute.

An overturned tractor trailer has closed the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 163 past Missouri 28.

The lanes are expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.

Traffic is being diverted onto the north outer road at exit 163 and then drivers can get back onto the interstate at Mile Marker 161.

We’re waiting to hear if the truck driver suffered any injuries.

