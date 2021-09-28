Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck closes westbound lanes of I-44 near St. Robert, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers on I-44 near St. Robert will want to allow extra time for their morning commute.

An overturned tractor trailer has closed the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 163 past Missouri 28.

The lanes are expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.

Traffic is being diverted onto the north outer road at exit 163 and then drivers can get back onto the interstate at Mile Marker 161.

We’re waiting to hear if the truck driver suffered any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
One more hot day is forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: September Summer

Latest News

Edward Martinez mugshot
Accusers of Springfield man charged with child sex abuse crimes speak out
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Newton County, Ark. deputies arrest 1 in death investigation
Missouri Governor Mike Parson toured the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic on Monday....
Governor Parson tours new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic