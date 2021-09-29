Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department said two motorcyclists fired 10 shots at a truck. Five of the shots hit the truck in an apparent road rage incident.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street. Neighbors Elizebeth Baum and Miriam Green said they were startled.

”I was sitting in my living room on my couch and I heard the gunshots go off,” said Baum.

“So at first I thought it was gunshots and then I was like, oh, that would be ridiculous,” said Green.

The neighbors said their street is usually a peaceful one.

“There was the blue, red flash of the police lights, it was real quiet,” said Green. “But just the lights and I looked out and it was the police everywhere, blocking off the street.”

In this case of road rage, police said two motorcyclists followed a truck onto Grand Street from Glenstone Avenue and proceeded to follow the truck and shoot at it, down Weller Street. Police said no one was hurt. Baum said this is not the norm for this neighborhood.

“This does not happen around here, everybody knows everybody, we’re very quiet, it’s very peaceful,” said Baum. “This neighborhood’s known for that, that’s why people live here. So the neighbors were just all shocked that that happened.”

Paul Andrews, another neighbor, said it’s a shame the peace was disturbed.

“Neighbors are good. It’s a beautiful area, we’ve been living here a long time,” said Andrews. “When things like that happen, of course, it’s disturbing, life is hard enough as it is.”

After the commotion, police found more than 10 bullet shell casings all across the street and Baum said they were everywhere.

“They were scattered on the road, they weren’t in a line,” said Baum. “So it was like they were shooting on one side and then the other. But it was from the first house to right here.”

The neighbors say it’s upsetting to have such violence so close to home.

“Never comforting when somebody fires a gun in your neighborhood,” said Green. “But I was grateful to know that none of my neighbors have been harmed.”

“I think we’ll be a lot more diligent with things because it just doesn’t happen,” said Baum. “I’ve lived here for four years and a lot of these people have lived here even longer than that.”

Springfield Police Department has no suspects at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.