Branson, Mo. Public Works begins citywide fall cleanup next week

By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting on Monday.

City leaders ask Branson residents to have their items set out on the curb no later than 8 a.m. on their pickup date. Those dates are broken up into three wards.

“Ward one will be on Monday, Ward two on Tuesday, and Ward three on Wednesday,” Branson Public Works Operations Manager, Ben Stabo said.

Stabo says brush pickup will start on Thursday and continue through the rest of the week.

”This service is provided to our residents free of charge that is typically not handled by the garbage companies locally,” Stabo said.

Branson’s Sherrie Thrower says this is the first time she’s heard about the clean-up and is excited to participate.

”I just recently retired and moved here to Branson and during the move, several things were broken and they were in such a state of disrepair that I couldn’t donate them,” Sherrie Thrower said.

Thrower says she couldn’t put the items in her trash can either.

”I had a tub that was broken and I put it in there and they set it out and said nope we can’t take that,” Thrower said.

She says being new to the area she didn’t know how to discard these items, until now.

”This is going to be a perfect opportunity to get rid of those broken and unused items,” said Thrower.

Stabo says it’s a great time to get rid of bigger items you might have had laying around as well.

”We’ll take anything from ice chests to mattresses, water heaters, washer, dryers, everything like that is what this event is for,” Stabo said.

There are some items the city won’t pick up.

”We will not accept any electronics batteries, household chemical waste, bagged leaves items of that nature,” said Stabo.

To find out which of the three Wards you live in, CLICK HERE.

