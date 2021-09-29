Cars broken into at Ward Branch Greenway trailhead in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two car break-ins that happened late last week at a secluded trail in Greene County.

Broken glass still sits along parts of the Ward Branch Greenway trailhead off of South Farm Road 139 and West Farm Road 190. A person broke into two different women’s cars on Friday. Deputies said the two women went on a walk together and discovered the burglary 30 to 45 minutes later.

”Their purses were stolen, they had several debit cards, several credit cards, and one of the victims had about four pairs of sunglasses stolen from inside their vehicle,” said Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

In secluded trails like this one, Deputy Rippee said it is a perfect crime of opportunity.

”These type of incidents that we see a lot of are what we call smash and dash or smash and grab,” she said. “[It’s] where they just happen to look in [the car]. They check the door handles, see if they’re unlocked, if they’re not, they’re looking in to see if something is easily accessible to where all they would have to do is use some type of object to break in. And then they can grab it and they’re off.”

Those who use the trail said they can certainly understand why it would be an easy target.

”So you lock it up in the car and hide it and you think you’re safe,” said Kareh Wiser, who was walking with her sister. “I mean most people walk a block or two. They know how long you’re going to be gone. It’s just a quick break and grab, see what they can find opportunity.”

The two sisters did not leave anything behind during their walk on Tuesday.

”I saw the glass over there and I was like ‘oh great somebody got broken into,’ ” said Tammy Brown, Kareh’s sister. “And then we continued walking and there’s more broken [glass] down there. And I went, ‘you know, maybe I’ll go back.’ ”

Deputy Rippee said these kind of thefts are common across the county.

“On a weekly basis we have stealing from vehicles and all of the Greene County area,” she said. “There’s not one specific targeted area. We may have a subdivision that gets hit pretty hard. And then once they get what they want, they just move on to the next place.”

Whether you are going on a long walk or a very quick jog, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and trail enthusiasts themselves say locking your car might not be enough.

”Don’t leave valuables in your car,” said Rippee. “If you have a purse, I know like for me half the time, you either put it in the passenger seat or you put it in the passenger floorboard. And that’s exactly where people look.”

Wiser said she tries to avoid leaving items behind.

“When I’m running here, I carry my license in my back pocket and my key and nothing in the car,” she said.

Rippee also reminds people to use extra caution in the winter as well.

“Lock your vehicles at night,” she said. “We’re getting ready to come up on some colder weather. Don’t go out and start your vehicle and leave the keys in it running because obviously that’s another crime of opportunity. Somebody goes out. They want to walk to their car. Get ready to go to work. They start their car and within five to 15 minutes someone has stolen their vehicle.”

Rippee said she recommends you call your bank immediately if you ever have a credit or debit card stolen. She also suggests keeping tabs on your credit scores, even a few years later just in case.

“Some of these criminals have gotten pretty smart and they will steal multiple identities and then wait three to five years to even start doing any activity,” Rippee said. “So you could have completely forgotten that you had your social security number stolen three years ago. Then all this activity keeps happening where somebody opened a phone account in your name or opened some type of account in your name and you have all this debt to this person that you don’t even know because your identity was stolen.”

