CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with passing bad checks
Detectives say John Dudley could also be connected to forgeries, car thefts and burglaries in Greene County.
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is John Deen Dudley. He’s accused of passing several bad checks in Greene County. Detectives say the 34-year-old could also be connected to forgeries, car thefts, and burglaries.
Dudley is 6′06″ tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Springfield police say Dudley may be in Christian or Webster County.
If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip puts him behind bars.
