Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday

Latest News

Drury University distributing nearly $2 million in pandemic relief to students
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court could add more contentious cases to busy lineup
Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left