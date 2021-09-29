Advertisement

Drury University distributing nearly $2 million in pandemic relief to students

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University will distribute another $1.99 million in federal pandemic relief aid directly to students.

The funds come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) federal stimulus granted to the university earlier in 2021. The payments mark the third such federal student relief effort from the university since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will receive up to $1,500 based on financial need as documented by their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Funds are prioritized for students with the greatest need, as directed by the ARP guidelines.

All 2,280 currently enrolled, degree-seeking students in Drury’s day school, Drury GO, and the College of Graduate Studies will receive some level of direct payment from the university’s ARP funds. This disbursement represents approximately half of the university’s remaining student relief funds.

Emails to eligible students begin going out this week, with funds processed according to the student’s preference for direct deposit or paper check by Oct. 15.

These federal funds provide support in addition to previous ARP, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act disbursements, and the donor-supported COVID-19 Student Support Fund.

