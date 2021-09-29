Group calls for safety improvements after man struck by car in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group is calling for safety improvements after a pedestrian was struck by a car on west Springfield.

The car hit the man around 8:45 p.m. trying to cross West Chestnut Expressway. Leaders of the Gathering Tree believe the man was heading to the Route 66 campground from the bus stop on the south side of the street. He suffered critical injuries.

The Gathering Tree runs the Route 66 campground on West Chestnut. The group reached out to city and transportation officials, hoping to draw some attention to the need for improved pedestrian safety.

The campground draws a lot of people who do not drive but instead take the bus. They must cross the street from the bus stops on the south side.

Many others in the neighborhood agree, saying the area is dangerous. Along the stretch of West Chestnut from West Bypass all the way to I-44, there is no marked crosswalk across Chestnut Expressway.

Nate Schlueter of The Gathering Tree hopes to find a solution.

“The Gathering Tree is willing to incur up to half of the cost of a crosswalk, or even pay for the yellow pedestrian crossing signs, just to make drivers more aware,” said Schlueter. “This section of West Chestnut has a high-speed limit and nowhere for people to really safely cross.”

MoDOT maintains Chestnut Expressway.

