Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Moisture has increased overnight, and a few showers and storms are expected by this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: the chance of rain starts today
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school

Latest News

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,350+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800 cases
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father