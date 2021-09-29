Advertisement

Jogger hit by a car on U.S. 65 near Fair Grove, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A car struck a jogger on U.S. 65 north of Fair Grove just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver stopped but couldn’t find the victim right away. Investigators say the 59-year-old woman frequently runs the same route, which includes crossing over the highway.

The woman kept on running after the car hit her. She eventually returned to the scene with minor injuries.

