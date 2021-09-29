Jogger hit by a car on U.S. 65 near Fair Grove, Mo.

NEAR FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A car struck a jogger on U.S. 65 north of Fair Grove just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver stopped but couldn’t find the victim right away. Investigators say the 59-year-old woman frequently runs the same route, which includes crossing over the highway.

The woman kept on running after the car hit her. She eventually returned to the scene with minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.