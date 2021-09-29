Advertisement

Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force arrests Lebanon, Mo. man wanted for possessing child pornography

Officers arrested Ronnie T. Gideon, of Lebanon.
Officers arrested Ronnie T. Gideon, of Lebanon.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a man wanted for felony possession of child pornography.

Officers arrested Ronnie T. Gideon, of Lebanon. He faces four counts of possessing child pornography. A judge ordered him jailed without bond.

Investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West Third Street on Tuesday. The Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Lebanon Police Department encourages Internet users to promptly report to their local law enforcement agency anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

