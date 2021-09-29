Advertisement

Man enters Alford plea in assault of Pierce City, Mo. officer

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man accused of assaulting a Pierce City police officer during a vehicle pursuit has entered an Alford plea to three felonies.

Brandon Sandnes, a passenger in the car, pleaded Tuesday to armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree assault. Under an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to result in a conviction.

Prosecutors said Sandnes was in a truck that the officer chased in June 2019. A probable cause statement says during the chase, the truck struck the officer’s patrol car twice and the occupants also threw several items at the patrol car. The chase ended when the truck eventually crashed.To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

