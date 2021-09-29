Advertisement

NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Moisture has increased overnight, and a few showers and storms are expected by this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: the chance of rain starts today
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Branson, Mo. Public Works begins citywide fall cleanup next week
Adopt-A-Hero is a program that helps kids give the chance to say thank you first responders.
9-year-old northern Arkansas girl starts program to thank first responders