Advertisement

School districts across the Ozarks in need of bus drivers

SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.
SPS said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Bus driver shortages remain a problem for several school districts across the Ozarks. Springfield Public Schools are in need of about ten bus drivers and ten aids. The Republic, Nixa and Willard School Districts are also facing similar issues.

SPS Director of Transportation Jonathan Sheldon said the district has 102 routes with 90 bus drivers. He said dispatchers, trip coordinators, routing and technology specialists are filling in as bus drivers. Sheldon said this takes up more time for them to do their jobs and current bus drivers are spending more time out on the roads.

“They’re really the ones that have been helping to fill the gap,” said Sheldon. “That makes for some pretty long days. There is a lot of them that are working ten, twelve, fourteen hours a day. Those are often the people that are also charged with helping to solve and fix problems. It is making it a little more challenging for us to be responsive, which is what we’ve had a very good reputation for being in the past.”

Sheldon said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.

”There is a segment or a demographic of bus drivers that are semi-retired,” said Sheldon. “There are some that have some health conditions. They do this because it is something that they are able to do. When the pandemic first started, we did lose some of those drivers. It has just been hard to recover from that. We still have a lot of people that haven’t joined the workforce. I think that that is part of it.”

He said since the shortage, SPS has raised hourly wages and provided a quarterly incentive for employees. SPS provides all of the training, including a Class B Commercial Driver’s License training.

”It’s just one of those jobs where it’s an amazing opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Sheldon. “You leave with this feeling of having done well for the community. It is not every job that you feel that way. They are the first person from the school district that students see in the morning and the last person in the afternoon. We like to say that we are the first and last teacher of the day.”

For more information on applying to be a bus driver for SPS you can click here.

Republic Public Schools here.

Nixa Public Schools here.

Willard Public Schools here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday

Latest News

Moisture has increased overnight, and a few showers and storms are expected by this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: the chance of rain starts today
A wetter pattern begins
Flu shots became available in August, making now the time to get vaccinated against the virus....
CoxHealth officials encourage getting the flu shot before cases increase
John Deen Dudley, 34
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with passing bad checks