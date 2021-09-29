School districts across the Ozarks in need of bus drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Bus driver shortages remain a problem for several school districts across the Ozarks. Springfield Public Schools are in need of about ten bus drivers and ten aids. The Republic, Nixa and Willard School Districts are also facing similar issues.

SPS Director of Transportation Jonathan Sheldon said the district has 102 routes with 90 bus drivers. He said dispatchers, trip coordinators, routing and technology specialists are filling in as bus drivers. Sheldon said this takes up more time for them to do their jobs and current bus drivers are spending more time out on the roads.

“They’re really the ones that have been helping to fill the gap,” said Sheldon. “That makes for some pretty long days. There is a lot of them that are working ten, twelve, fourteen hours a day. Those are often the people that are also charged with helping to solve and fix problems. It is making it a little more challenging for us to be responsive, which is what we’ve had a very good reputation for being in the past.”

Sheldon said the district lost a handful of drivers when the pandemic hit.

”There is a segment or a demographic of bus drivers that are semi-retired,” said Sheldon. “There are some that have some health conditions. They do this because it is something that they are able to do. When the pandemic first started, we did lose some of those drivers. It has just been hard to recover from that. We still have a lot of people that haven’t joined the workforce. I think that that is part of it.”

He said since the shortage, SPS has raised hourly wages and provided a quarterly incentive for employees. SPS provides all of the training, including a Class B Commercial Driver’s License training.

”It’s just one of those jobs where it’s an amazing opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Sheldon. “You leave with this feeling of having done well for the community. It is not every job that you feel that way. They are the first person from the school district that students see in the morning and the last person in the afternoon. We like to say that we are the first and last teacher of the day.”

For more information on applying to be a bus driver for SPS you can click here.

Republic Public Schools here.

Nixa Public Schools here.

Willard Public Schools here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.