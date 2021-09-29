Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders have been advocating for clean, safe, affordable housing for years.

But some renters say they’re getting quite the opposite and reached out to us for help.

Tenants at the Greystone Apartment building say their units are infested with insects, rats and mold.

They say their attempts to get property managers or owners to fix these problems hasn’t gone anywhere.

“It’s atrocious. They hear Chris Gatley but what they don’t hear is Gordon Elliott,” said Alex Ditty.

He’s lived at the complex in Springfield for a few years but says he’s reached his limit.

“I’m going to go live in a hotel with my 5 year-old child as opposed to living in this because I deserve better,” he said.

He took us around to show us some areas of concern starting with the indoor hallways.

“This stain here has been wet since the day we moved in until just two days ago when I called the city inspector and they made them put a fan down there,” said Ditty.

We verified with city officials that those complaints were filed.

As we were walking through the property a few other neighbors showed us the condition of their rental units. Some had large holes in their ceilings and walls where they say they’ve seen cockroaches and mice. Others had water leaks in walls and windows.

Tenants say their concerns aren’t just inside their units but outside as well.

Ditty said, “I was told by the manager that there’s a tarp over the roof that’s been there for years with no plans to fix it.”

A sign on the rental office door says that there isn’t a property manager onsite.

Ditty says that he and his neighbors haven’t been able to reach managers associated with their rental company.

“They don’t know when they sign up with Oakridge Properties and Gordon Elliott that they are actually signing up with a slumlord who cares nothing about them or their well being or anything,” he said.

Property owner, Gordon Elliott, didn’t want to go on camera but did say that he plans to tour the apartment building. He states that he wasn’t aware of the problems or that complaints were filed with the city. But he says he intends to get these units in shape.

He also says he will have a property manager at the location soon.

