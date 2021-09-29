Advertisement

WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera

NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.(Brandon Warren // American Meteor Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Carolina (Gray News) – More than 150 witnesses reported seeing a fireball in the southeastern part of the U.S. on Friday night.

The American Meteor Society and NASA say at least five fireballs were seen over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

NASA explains that fireballs are meteors brighter than the planet Venus, which is considered to be the brightest planet in the solar system.

According to NASA, more than 80 people specifically reported seeing a meteor skim the coast of North Carolina around 7:40 p.m. local time.

NASA says the fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.

Witness Brandon Warren shared video from a doorbell camera that captured the fireball:

John Zimmerman also submitted dash camera video that shows the fireball:

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Moisture has increased overnight, and a few showers and storms are expected by this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: the chance of rain starts today
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school

Latest News

A group is calling for safety improvements after a pedestrian was struck by a car on west...
Group calls for safety improvements after man struck by car in west Springfield
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure