On Your Side: Scam call from hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an On Your Side scam alert.

Viewers tell us they’re getting bogus calls from Mercy hospital. The crook says they’re calling about an ‘emergency heart concern’. The caller ID displays it’s Mercy.

Mercy leaders tell On Your Side, you should never give out personal info. Always call your doctor’s office or check the MyMercy App, to see if someone from the hospital is really trying to contact you.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.