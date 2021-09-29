Advertisement

On Your Side: Scam call from hospital

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an On Your Side scam alert.

Viewers tell us they’re getting bogus calls from Mercy hospital. The crook says they’re calling about an ‘emergency heart concern’. The caller ID displays it’s Mercy.

Mercy leaders tell On Your Side, you should never give out personal info. Always call your doctor’s office or check the MyMercy App, to see if someone from the hospital is really trying to contact you.

