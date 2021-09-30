Advertisement

Arkansas court won’t halt ruling against mask mandate ban

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said it wouldn’t allow the state to enforce its ban on mask mandates by schools and other government bodies, keeping in place a judge’s ruling temporarily halting the law.

Justices denied the request by the state to stay the August decision blocking enforcement of Arkansas’ mandate ban.

More than 100 school districts and charter schools have approved mask requirements since the ruling against the law. The requirements cover more than half the state’s public school students.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who signed the law but later said he regretted that decision, had separately asked the court to deny the request to stay the ruling.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Highs in the low 80s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain today
apartment sign
Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,350+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,150+ cases
Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools leaders attribute mask mandate to keeping more kids in the classroom
Arkansas bill creates antibody exemption for vaccine mandate
Drury University distributing nearly $2 million in pandemic relief to students