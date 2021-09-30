Authorities uncover skeletal remains near a business in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Cedar County, Mo. authorities are investigating skeletal remains found near a business.
Deputies located the remains Wednesday near the Dollar General off of U.S. 54. Investigators say the identity is unknown.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting the investigation.
