Authorities uncover skeletal remains near a business in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Cedar County, Mo. authorities are investigating skeletal remains found near a business.

Deputies located the remains Wednesday near the Dollar General off of U.S. 54. Investigators say the identity is unknown.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting the investigation.

