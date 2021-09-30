Advertisement

Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi

A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to WTOK about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting, saying the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation but stressed it is not an active shooter situation.

Newton Police Department and Newton City School District have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Highs in the low 80s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Friday
apartment sign
Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building

Latest News

Eureka Springs Sound Ordinance
Eureka Springs Sound Ordinance
Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
Highs in the low 80s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Again Friday
Facebook Marketplace ad leads to arrest of Stone County, Mo. man
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile