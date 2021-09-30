CLEAN GREEN: City of Springfield announces fall Clean Green locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers registered for Springfield’s fall edition of Clean Green Springfield will be able to pick up their packets 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1.

The drive-through event located at the City’s Environmental Resource Center (290 E. Central Street) will equip participants with T-shirts, volunteer information, and litter cleanup supplies.

Thanks to the help of more than 1,000 volunteers who made the spring 2021 launch of Clean Green Springfield a success (picking up more than 19 tons of litter alone), the city and project partners are hosting a second round of litter cleanup and green-up opportunities this fall. Individuals, families, civic and faith groups, and employer teams are encouraged to participate in one or more of numerous cleanup and beautification opportunities offered in October -November.

A total of 1,031 bags of litter was picked up and more than 200 tons of trash and bulky items were collected through Clean Green’s spring volunteer initiative, helping reduce a noticeable eye-sore in our community, improve water quality in our urban waterways, and protect the environment.

Visit cleangreensgf.com to learn more and register to volunteer.

Upcoming cleanup opportunities include:

Doling Park Point of Pride Cleanup Event9 a.m. – noon | Saturday, Oct. 2The Doling Branch that runs through Springfield’s historic Doling Park is a new stream segment added to the City’s Adopt-A-Stream program in 2021. This section has yet to be adopted and needs some love. Parking is available at Doling Park (301 E. Talmage Street) in their northeast parking lot near the tennis courts. (In case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.)

Kingsley Street and Cox Avenue Beautification Event8 a.m. – noon | Saturday, Oct. 2Green thumb encouraged! Volunteers are needed to help install plants and spread mulch in the medians located along Kingsley Street. Parking is available in the Fieldhouse parking lot at 2235 W. Kingsley Street. (In case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9.)

Neighborhood Cleanups: Seven of the city’s registered neighborhoods plan to host neighborhood cleanups scheduled in October through early November. Volunteers will have the opportunity to sign up for three shifts – Morning (roughly 7-11), Lunchtime (roughly 11-2), Afternoon (roughly 2-7). Volunteers can choose to register as part of the “Cleanup Support Crew,” to help neighbors unload items at the cleanup site, or the “Litter Team,” and participate in road and alleyway cleanups throughout the neighborhoods.

Greater Parkcrest Neighborhood Cleanup 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Tuesday, Oct. 5 at One Life Church (3245 S. Kansas)

Meador Park Neighborhood 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Thursday, Oct. 7 at Meador Park (2500 S. Fremont)

Landfill Voucher Opportunity The city has allocated $10,000 to provide 500 vouchers to cover tipping fees at the landfill (a $20 value). This voucher is available to Springfield residents and will cover the disposal of up to 1,240 pounds of waste per citizen, which generally accounts for a pickup truck or trailer-load of household bulky items. Citizens may be required to cover the difference if disposing of extremely heavy items like shingles or dense furniture. Register to receive a tipping fee voucher at cleangreensgf.com.

