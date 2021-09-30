Fact Finders: The reason for those diagonal stripe areas in parking lots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We have a question that concerns the picture attached to this story on Fact Finders. You can see a motorcycle in this area with diagonal stripes. The question; Is it okay to park in these spots with diagonal stripes? Essentially -- the answer is no.

A law enforcement officer tells KY3; the diagonal striped areas should indicate to someone that vehicles are prohibited from encroaching within that area, whether driving over or parking in them, even though it appears there is no signage regarding motorcycle parking.

There’s a reason those stripes are there. Take a look at the illustration in our video from ADA.Gov. The illustration shows the extra room needed for a van to deploy a wheelchair ramp. You can also see the man with the walker needs extra room.

Shelby Butler with Empower Abilities is asking you to consider others before using those spots.

“Please don’t disrespect people that need those access aisles or those parking spaces. It’s kind of a disrespect. And so, you don’t want to become a barrier for someone. I mean, that’s very easy to do without realizing it,” says Butler.

Butler says people have reported being stuck because riders park in these spots.

Now, Springfield has what’s called a Handicapped Enforcement Action Team. These volunteers can issue a summons for handicapped parking violations. If you’d like to join the effort, click on the link; Handicapped Enforcement Action Team.

