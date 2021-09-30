Advertisement

Fire destroys a detached garage in Springfield

Fire destroys a garage on North Rogers in Springfield
Fire destroys a garage on North Rogers in Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage in Springfield Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of North Rogers east of National Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

A Battalion Chief says they received reports that people had been camping on the property, but they may have left a couple of days ago. The garage didn’t have power going to it.

The fire didn’t threaten nearby homes.

