It’s pumpkin time! This year’s pumpkin crop is looking gourd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we head into the first week of October, you may be getting ready to pick out pumpkins. The wide range of prices, from locally grown pumpkins to chain stores, may throw you off.

The quality of pumpkins are expected to be great this year.

Farmer Dan Bigbee, the owner of Fassnight Creek Farm in Springfield, said, “People are getting excited about pumpkin time.”

Whether you are purchasing Jack-O-Lanterns for carving, or pie pumpkins for baking, check over the pumpkin before buying. Make sure the pumpkin has a tall green stem and no soft spots. You will find pumpkins with the best stems at your local patches and farm stands.

Bigbee said, “We grew probably our best crop ever this year.”

Missouri is seeing no shortage of pumpkins.

Gabriel Meraz, who is the produce coordinator for Mama Jean’s Natural Market, said, “Last year we had a lot of weather issues that basically kept our crops from growing big. So our yields were small.”

This year, there are almost too many pumpkins. Carving pumpkin prices vary across chain stores, which could cost anywhere from $5-30.

At Fassnight Creek Farms, pie pumpkins are around $3. Their small carving pumpkin is $5. You can purchase a 40-pound carving pumpkin for $20.

Meraz said they are selling cheaper Jack-O-Lantern pumpkins because they are not up-charging. They are purchasing their pumpkins from farmers and selling by the pound.

If you shop local, you will find a wide variety of pumpkins.

Mama Jeans Natural Market sells some of their specialty pie pumpkins for $13.

Meraz said, “Right now we have heirlooms that are coming in that are a little pricier.”

A good pumpkin will last for several months. Just keep them out of freezing temperatures.

Bigbee said, “If they’re predicting anything under 28 or 27 degrees, move them to your garage or indoors.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.