Advertisement

Former Christian County lawmaker Jay Wasson announces bid for U.S. Congress

Courtesy: Jay Wasson Campaign for Congress
Courtesy: Jay Wasson Campaign for Congress(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Former Christian County lawmaker Jay Wasson says he is running for Congress.

Wasson announced his intentions Thursday to replace Rep. Billy Long for the open 7th District Congressional seat.

The Republican served in the Missouri House from 2003 to 2011. He served in the Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2019. Wasson says his background is as a Constitutional conservative.

“It is critical now that we have leaders in Congress who are committed to a Constitutional government, fiscal restraint, faith, national and border security, and personal freedom and responsibility,” said Wasson. “We need leaders in Congress with a documented record of successfully leading conservative initiatives past liberal, bureaucratic, and special interest roadblocks.”

In a campaign video, Wasson stated several reasons for running for Congress. He included the uncontrolled Southern border, the mismanagement of the exit from Afghanistan, the dangerous and inflationary national debt, the China threat, and those trying to bring false and divisive curriculum into our public schools.

“There’s a lot that needs fixing in Washington,” said Wasson. “That’s why I’m running for Congress. It’s time to put America first again.”

Wasson is one of several running for the 7th Congressional District’s open seat. They include current State Senators Eric Burlison and Mike Moon and Dr. Sam Alexander.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
A local man buys gas at Kidds on Broadway.
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
apartment sign
Tenants voice their concerns about the conditions of their Springfield apartment building
Scattered rain is expected Thursday, but many areas could stay dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain today

Latest News

Christian County, other law enforcement agencies receiving grants to investigate, prosecute criminals victimizing children
Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
CLEAN GREEN: City of Springfield announces fall Clean Green locations
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens part of eastbound I-44 in Phelps County after crash
It’s time to cue the lights and raise the curtain as the Historic Gillioz Theater celebrates 95...
Gillioz Theatre celebrates 95 years in Springfield