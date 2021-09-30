Former Christian County lawmaker Jay Wasson announces bid for U.S. Congress

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Former Christian County lawmaker Jay Wasson says he is running for Congress.

Wasson announced his intentions Thursday to replace Rep. Billy Long for the open 7th District Congressional seat.

The Republican served in the Missouri House from 2003 to 2011. He served in the Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2019. Wasson says his background is as a Constitutional conservative.

“It is critical now that we have leaders in Congress who are committed to a Constitutional government, fiscal restraint, faith, national and border security, and personal freedom and responsibility,” said Wasson. “We need leaders in Congress with a documented record of successfully leading conservative initiatives past liberal, bureaucratic, and special interest roadblocks.”

In a campaign video, Wasson stated several reasons for running for Congress. He included the uncontrolled Southern border, the mismanagement of the exit from Afghanistan, the dangerous and inflationary national debt, the China threat, and those trying to bring false and divisive curriculum into our public schools.

“There’s a lot that needs fixing in Washington,” said Wasson. “That’s why I’m running for Congress. It’s time to put America first again.”

Wasson is one of several running for the 7th Congressional District’s open seat. They include current State Senators Eric Burlison and Mike Moon and Dr. Sam Alexander.

