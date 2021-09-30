Judge sentences Springfield, Mo. man for catalytic converter theft, other crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo. man for the theft of a catalytic converter and other crimes.

Tony Samson Scott, 39, will spend the next eight years in prison on a felony theft conviction. Investigators say he stole the catalytic converter off of a van owned by Missouri State University.

The judge also sentenced him to seven years for separate resisting arrest and property theft convictions. Those crimes happened in February.

