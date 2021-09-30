Leigh’s Lost and Found: Check out these amazing reunion stories of long lost pets!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, who doesn’t love some good news and we have a lot to share when it comes to reuniting pets!

We’ve seen quite a few amazing success stories the past few weeks, including a missing show dog who got away during an out of town trip.

“Shelties are a shy breed and I had taken him to a show in Lebanon for socialization and he got spooked and bolted from his crate.”

That was last week. Kim Sklodowski and her husband drove from their home in Fair Grove to Lebanon, twice a day, every day to look for Haichi.

Kim says, “you’re tired and you’re halfway home and you think maybe I should turn around and go back.”

That dedication did pay off. All the posts on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and plastering Lebanon with fliers had a lot of people looking for Haichi. On Tuesday night, a little boy found the Sheltie and the happy family was reunited!

The Sanders family videotaped their happy reunion that was three months in the making.

Pumba the Pug disappeared from Stockon back in July. Turns out, someone found him wandering in the woods and took him in. They eventually saw his post on Lost and Found and made the connection.

And our longest reunion took nine months! Bullet the Pit Bull disappeared from National and Division last December.

His owner kept combing the Lost and Found page and other pet social media sites and found a match on Free Pets of Springfield.

A man had found Bullet digging in trash and took him in so he wouldn’t go to the pound. He’s now home and is proof you should never give up hope!

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click on the link below to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. We can repost every three days.

