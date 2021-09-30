Missouri Supreme Court hears argument in Ozark County murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The case of an Ozark County woman accused of killing her daughter and burning the remains went in front of the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday.

A prosecutor charged Rebecca Ruud in 2017 for the death of 16 year-old Savannah Leckie.

Ruud was supposed to go on trial this past May.

However there’s a question about a recording in which prosecutors say she admits to some of the crimes.

The case was moved to Greene County where a judge ruled that the recording can’t be introduced as evidence during trial.

Prosecutors appealed to a higher court hoping to get that decision tossed out.

“This is essentially a case of England handing over the crown jewels to France,” said Assistant Missouri Attorney General Anthony Brown.

He argues that a recording made by Ruud, concerning her murder case should be used during trial.

“Ms. Ruud handed over a recording of a conversation with her attorney’s investigators allegedly talking about the facts of her case to others. She’s now trying to correct her mistake by claiming that the recording is attorney client privilege,” he said.

Ruud is facing multiple charges in the death of her daughter.

Leckie was reported missing July 2017 after Ruud told everyone she ran away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent days searching for the teenager. Nearly two weeks later, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on Ruud’s property.

District Public Defender Kate Welborn asks, “How can we expect a client, particularly a criminal defendant client to understand the implications of what recording a conversation with her attorney would have?”

Welborn is arguing to protect Ruud’s rights.

But the panel of Missouri Supreme Court judges is raising questions about Ruud’s actions.

“She intentionally gave it away with, at least the record doesn’t indicate instructions about keeping it confidential,” said one judge.

Welborn said, “Correct but also no conversations regarding what was in the box or what was actually the contents of the recording.”

Welborn says the defendant never intended for the information in the recording to be released.

“In her situation I don’t think silence...I think that was a very reasonable reaction,” she said.

A judge disagrees.

“It wasn’t an accident what she did it just didn’t turn out as well as she thought it was going to,” said the judge.

Prosecutors are maintaining their stance on the importance of this potential piece of evidence.

“This court should not reward Ms. Ruud for her own error. She did this. She handed over the crown jewels herself and now she can’t take them back and say oops didn’t mean to,” said Brown.

There’s no time frame in which the court could release its opinion on this matter or how it will impact the murder trial moving forward.

Ruud’s husband, Robert Peat Jr, whom she married the day her daughter’s remains were found, is also charged in her death.

Both could face up to life in prison if convicted.

