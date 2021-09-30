Advertisement

Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s gas tax increase will go into effect on Friday.

Governor Parson signed this into law back in May as a way to pay to fix some of the roads and bridges in Missouri.

Missourians will be able to get a refund on July 1, 2022, for this tax, but you will need your receipts. The receipts must be kept for three years. Once a year, people who buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds will be able to submit a claim for a refund that is equal to the amount of the increase in the gas tax.

One Missouri driver said she drives a lot each day, and that it is going to take some time before seeing the tax start to add up.

“Where it’s going to come down to it, where you will see the difference is annual, how much more you’re spending in gas this year vs the previous year,” said Rhonda Wilkening.

The following information will be required when submitting a refund claim:

1. Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered;

2. Date of sale;

3. Name and address of who is buying

4. Name and address of who is selling

5. Number of gallons purchased

6. Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.

Missouri Department of Revenue is developing an online form for you to submit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
Moisture has increased overnight, and a few showers and storms are expected by this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: the chance of rain starts today
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Cedar County prosecutor files assault charges against 5 at Christian boarding school

Latest News

Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield
On Your Side: Scam call from hospital
Lawsuit: Northrop Grumman knew chemical contaminated homes in Springfield area
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. A survey by Fidelity...
On Your Side: Potential problems with online banks