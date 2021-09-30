Advertisement

Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez's homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals' most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle Wednesday night.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive for Kansas City against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs.

Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify married couple found dead in a home in Republic, Mo.; investigated as murder-suicide
Moisture has increased overnight, and a few showers and storms are expected by this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: the chance of rain starts today
Kelsey Wilson faces criminal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S....
Springfield Christian school teacher, husband plead guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach
A military fighter jet causes a sonic boom. (Source: Pixabay)
Greene County dispatch received 77 calls in eight minutes after sonic boom, nearly 100 total
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Weller Street.
Police: 2 motorcyclists fire more than 10 shots at truck in an apparent road rage in Springfield

Latest News

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle...
Michael A. Taylor, Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of an NFL football...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid back working after brief hospitalization
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) breaks free from the pile as he rushes for a gain during...
SEC schedule: Expansion likely impacts FCS, non-league games
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season