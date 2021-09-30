Public meeting held on Afghan refugee efforts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The International Institute of Southwest Missouri hosted a public meeting Wednesday night at the Library Center to discuss ongoing Afghan refugee efforts.

The group said it found out last Tuesday that 100 Afghan refugees would be coming to Springfield. It expects the refugees to arrive in a matter of weeks sometime in October. Given the short time frame, the group is asking for all kinds of help.

During the meeting, group leaders explained a little bit about the ongoing Afghan refugee crisis. They also discussed what efforts are underway both locally and across the country.

Resettlement Director Rebekah Thomas said the organization is looking for property owners willing to work with them. She said each family gets a one-time allowance of just over $1,200 to get them started with rent and other needs. The organization collects cash donations as well as furniture and household supplies to help refugees.

During the presentation, the group explained the many ways people can offer help, including housing and home staging, airport welcome, food provision, intake assessment, resettlement planning, cultural orientation, healthcare access, school enrollment, ESL enrollment, and job readiness.

“You may represent stuff and you have all kinds of donations we could be able to use,” said volunteer Lois Olena. “That’s important. You may have a storage unit or a garage where things can be stored and gathered until they’re needed for the families that are arriving. That is important.”

Right now the International Institute said funding is crucial as it seeks to fill many gaps. The group is also desperately looking for housing options across the area. A few of its current refugees are temporarily placed in hotels, which it seeks to change promptly. Organization leaders said cultural exposure is vital.

”What would it be like if you had to leave your home right now and go to some country halfway around the world where you didn’t speak the language, you didn’t know the customs, the culture , the people,” Olena asked the group.

She and others with the organization said empathy and compassion are very important.

Some of the meeting’s attendees said they are looking to find ways to help refugees adjust to a new life.

”Along with my friends here that came with me tonight, we are hoping to stage some sponsorship groups so that we can have some families that we are connected with to just assist,” said attendee Borghy Holm, who is a student with the Assembly of God Theological Seminary. “Hopefully we’ll be able to provide some of their material needs and definitely the friendship.”

Some, like Holm, said they feel implored to help after the Afghan crisis in the last month.

“My heart goes out to them because they have gone through so much,” she said. “And many of them have worked with our military members overseas. These are like our allies. It’s hard to think about what they’ve gone through. Just hoping we can provide some love and healing for them.”

The international institute said it is working with a very tight deadline right now. Leaders said they usually resettle between 50 to 60 people a year, but they are expecting to resettle about 300 this year.

